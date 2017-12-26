Authorized capital of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund set

26 December 2017 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Authorized capital of the newly established Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan has been set at 466 million manats, according to the Fund’s Charter approved by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated Dec. 25, 2017.

The authorized capital of the Fund and its other assets consist of the book value of assets established by law and granted to the Fund by the decision of a founder in accordance with the Fund’s Charter.

The Azerbaijani state is not responsible for the Fund’s obligations and is liable for damages caused by the Fund’s activity within the state’s share in the authorized capital.

The Fund’s major objective is to create a mechanism of providing the population with living space through long-term mortgage lending, assist in attracting local and foreign financial resources for mortgage lending, as well as provide guarantees to entrepreneurs for manat loans taken from authorized banks, and grant subsidies for a part of the interest calculated on these loans.

The Fund doesn’t issue mortgage loans directly to the population.

The Board of Trustees of the Fund consists of five persons representing the Office of the President of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the Central Bank each.

The president of Azerbaijan appoints and dismisses members of the Board of Trustees.

Members of the Board of Trustees are appointed for a period of three years and carry out activities on a voluntary basis. They can be reappointed for the next term. Members of the Board of Trustees elect a chairperson on their own, and the term of office of the chairperson is three months.

Increase or decrease of the authorized capital of the Fund is carried out in accordance with the procedure envisaged in the Civil Code.

The funds of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund in national currency are kept in the bank accounts of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The Fund uses free cash only for the following purposes:

- mortgage lending;

- purchase of shares (stakes) of facilities and government securities;

- placement of deposits in authorized banks or local banks, the credit rating of which cannot be lower than 1 percent when compared to Azerbaijan’s sovereign rating.

The decision on the reorganization and liquidation of the Fund is made by the president of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia relations reached level of strategic partnership
Politics 00:27
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva receives Order of saint Equal to Apostles Duchess Olga (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 20:45
Ilham Aliyev attends CIS informal meeting in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 20:33
Azerbaijan’s defense minister checks state of combat readiness of units in frontline zone (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 19:37
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of unemployment insurance fund
Politics 26 December 17:13
Azerbaijan approves 2018 budget of State Social Protection Fund
Politics 26 December 17:00
Azerbaijani president increases living wage for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:16
Azerbaijan approves needs criterion for 2018
Politics 26 December 16:12
Azerbaijan's mortgage and credit guarantee funds merge
Business 26 December 13:43
President Aliyev approves Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018
Business 26 December 09:44
Berdimuhamedov: Azerbaijani people led by President Aliyev achieved success in state building
Politics 25 December 19:29
Goshgar Tahmazli appointed chairman of Azerbaijan's Food Security Agency
Politics 25 December 18:42
President Aliyev presents "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli (PHOTO)
Politics 25 December 15:18
Mongolian president phones President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 December 13:53
Ilham Aliyev says additional measures important to further expand economic co-op with Russia
Politics 25 December 11:32
Russia's president phones Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 December 00:15
Albanian president congratulates President Aliyev
Politics 24 December 15:55
Shavkat Mirziyoyev: All achievements of Azerbaijan's domestic and foreign policy are sarelated to Ilham Aliyev's wise policy
Politics 24 December 13:52