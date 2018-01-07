Azerbaijan, Netherlands may open trading houses (Exclusive)

7 January 2018 08:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan and the Netherlands may open joint trading houses to demonstrate benefits of cooperation in agriculture and many other spheres, as well as to inform interested companies from the two countries about the possibility of participation in bilateral agro-projects, the Dutch ambassador to Azerbaijan Onno Kervers told Trend.

"We are thinking about it; we would very much like to do that," said the ambassador.

He stressed the significance of the agro-mall functioning in Azerbaijan, where various countries display their agricultural products and technologies.

"We are still talking to entrepreneurs both in Azerbaijan and the Netherlands to see if we can make an agro-presentation in the Netherlands. That would be, of course, a very good showcase to let people see what we can do," said Kervers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Criminal case initiated over missing Azerbaijani mountaineers
Society 6 January 15:08
Int'l events, railroad likely to boost tourism in Tabriz, Nakhchivan (Exclusive) (PHOTO)
Business 6 January 14:41
Status of pipeline projects in Azerbaijan as of December 2017
Oil&Gas 6 January 14:20
Azerbaijan records fall in Facebook users’ activity
ICT 6 January 11:57
Sales of notebooks, netbooks grow in Azerbaijan
ICT 6 January 11:03
Logistics - a priority for co-op between Azerbaijan, Czech Republic
Economy news 6 January 08:08
Int'l events, railroad likely to boost tourism in Tabriz, Nakhchivan (Exclusive)
Business 6 January 00:21
24 years pass since successful Horadiz operation of Azerbaijani army
Politics 6 January 00:01
SOFAZ sells over $3.5B to Azerbaijani banks
Economy news 5 January 17:29
Electricity generation down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 5 January 15:46
No need to ban poultry meat imports from Russia, Azerbaijan says
Society 5 January 15:37
Azerbaijan's PACE delegation to include new members
Politics 5 January 14:57
Almost 1.7 million tourists from Azerbaijan visit Georgia
Georgia 5 January 14:32
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Military Prosecutor’s Office sign joint action plan
Politics 5 January 12:47
Demand less than supply at CBA auction
Economy news 5 January 12:37
Azerbaijani exports gain “second wind” in 2017
Economy news 5 January 12:04
Growing oil output pushes Kazakhstan to make accurate choice
Commentary 5 January 10:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 5
Economy news 5 January 09:27