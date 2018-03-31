Moscow hosts Day of Kyrgyz Goods

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

Opening of the Day of Kyrgyz Goods was held in Moscow with participation of the Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic Artem Novikov and Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Ilya Torosov within the 20th meeting of the intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation, Kabar reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The event was held to attract attention to the Kyrgyz goods and increase the recognition of domestic products in the trade networks of the Russian Federation and to form interest of Russian buyers to the Kyrgyz products as high-quality organic products at affordable prices.

Agricultural and food products produced in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, with participation of about 30 local producers, were presented in the event.

On Dec. 15, 2017, a Memorandum of Intent was signed between the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan and the Russian company X5 Retail Group at the sixth Kyrgyz-Russian interregional conference in Bishkek.

