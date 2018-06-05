Inflation rate decreases in Azerbaijan

5 June 2018 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 3.2 percent in January-May 2018 as compared to January-May 2017, the State Statistics Committee said June 5.

The prices for food products increased by 3.2 percent, prices for non-food items – by 3.9 percent and the cost of paid services - by 2.6 percent during the reporting period.

The prices for food products decreased by 1.3 percent, prices for non-food items remained unchanged and the cost of paid services grew 1.6 percent in May 2018 compared to May 2017.

The inflation rate was 3.5 percent in January-April 2018 and 12.9 percent in 2017.

