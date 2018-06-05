Azerbaijan intends to achieve full self-sufficiency in building materials (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published at 15:36)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to provide itself by 100 percent with construction materials in the coming years, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov said during the Azerbaijan-EU Business Forum in Baku.

He noted that the development of the construction industry in Azerbaijan has allowed not only to create modern enterprises in this area, but also to increase self-sufficiency in building materials.

"Today, Azerbaijan is fully self-sufficient in many types of building materials - for example, cement, brick - and is close to self-sufficiency in other types of building materials. In recent years, the growth in the production of building materials in Azerbaijan amounted to about 47 percent, including cement production – to more than 24 percent, concrete building structures – to more than 60 percent, construction bricks – to more than 48 percent, and finished concrete mix – to more than 96 percent. This shows that the work done in this area, including the development of the business sector are bearing fruits," Safarov said.

The deputy minister noted that the construction sector gives impetus to the development of other sectors of the economy, and promotes the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

"The development of the construction sector allows creating new jobs, attracting investments, increasing demand in other sectors of the economy, in particular the demand for metal products, building materials and other goods," Safarov said.

