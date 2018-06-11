BTK railway is of strategic importance for region – minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:09)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is of strategic importance for the region, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade said at the opening of the 17th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition June 11 in Baku.

He said that the creation of infrastructure, improvement of multimodal logistics systems are of great importance for the functioning of a reliable and safe transport system and for the development of corridors passing through Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is an initiator and an active participant in several projects on the development of Eurasian transport corridors, including those passing through the Caucasus region,” he said. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a number of orders defining the state policy of turning the country into a global transport and logistics center. These orders provide an opportunity for improving the management and legal framework when implementing infrastructure projects. The BTK, one of such projects, was launched in October last year and is of strategic importance for the region. This new railway line ensures the shortest connection of railway networks in Europe and Asia.”

The minister noted that the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the opening of which took place May 14 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, is another important project for the development of this and other routes.

“The new Baku International Sea Trade Port is the biggest port complex in the Caspian Sea and the most important transit point of the region,” the minister added. “The port will play a key role in transporting goods and passengers through East-West and North-South international transport corridors.”

Guluzade noted that large-scale projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan to develop the road infrastructure and create a modern road network.

“Construction and reconstruction of highways of international importance with the use of modern technologies is underway,” he said. “The work on the development of the transport sector is an integral part of the road complex. Presently, about 90 percent of passenger transportation accounts for motor transport. In these conditions, improving the level of services to passengers requires special attention.”

He added that the sphere of civil aviation is also actively developing in Azerbaijan.

“Heydar Aliyev International Airport is one of the most modern airports in the world,” he said. “It is gratifying that there are international airports providing world-class services that operate in Azerbaijani districts. In general, it is necessary to carry out a lot of work in the future for the development of infrastructure, implementation of logistics projects, improving the transport system to ensure its security.”

