WB urges to further increase transparency in Azerbaijani state enterprises’ activity

12 June 2018 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The state enterprises play a special role in Azerbaijan’s economy, Country Manager for the World Bank Azerbaijan Office Naveed Hassan Naqvi said.

Naqvi made the remarks at the conference entitled "Promoting Transparency and Efficiency of State-Owned Enterprises in Azerbaijan" in Baku June 12.

“The activity of state enterprises is important for the economic sustainability of any country, including Azerbaijan,” he said.

"But at the same time, it is important for corporate governance to be developed at the state enterprises,” Naqvi added. “Transparency and effectiveness of the state enterprises’ activity should be further strengthened."

---

Story still developing

