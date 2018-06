Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The work to improve accounting reporting has been completed in 18 of the 20 public enterprises of Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Economy Sevinj Hasanova said June 12 at the "Promoting Transparency and Efficiency in the Activities of State Enterprises of Azerbaijan" conference.

The deputy minister noted that the state enterprises were instructed to consolidate debts.

Story still developing

