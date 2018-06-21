Demand for meat products increases in Kazakhstan

21 June 2018 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Demand for meat and meat products in Kazakhstan increased in January-May 2018, Kazakh media outlets reported.

In five months, Kazakh meat producers provided 107,700 tons of meat products to local market, has grown by 14.5 percent, compared to the previous year.

The largest volumes of meat products were provided by the Almaty region (33,200 tons, 30.8 percent of the total volume of production of meat products in Kazakhstan), East Kazakhstan region (16.6 percent of the total volume) and Akmola region (9.8 percent the total volume).

Demand for meat products in Kazakhstan’s market is almost completely covered by the country’s own production.

Meat consumption in the country is growing, which leads to an increase of sales of meat and meat by-products in the domestic market by 6.1 percent per year. Export of meat products, in turn, has increased by 61.8 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Expenditures of Kazakhstan’s state budget increase
Economy news 17:47
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:26
CPC opens tender for examination of pipeline ECP system
Tenders 15:37
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 21
Economy news 14:43
Kazakhstan increases tax revenues inflow in state budget
Economy news 14:26
Russian Copper Company to increase investments in Kazakhstan’s mining sector
Economy news 12:49
Georgian Airways resumes Astana-Batumi flights
Economy news 12:46
Kazakh government plans to increase area of irrigated land
Economy news 12:38
KazPrime indicator value for June 21
Economy news 10:25
Banking issues remain obstacle to export of Kazakh oil products to Iran (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 20:25
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 18:55
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of transformer substation
Tenders 20 June 16:41
Kazakhstan plans to issue mortgage loans
Economy news 20 June 16:17
Kazakh National Fund sees funds inflow increase
Economy news 20 June 15:12
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 20
Economy news 20 June 14:45
Income of Kazakhstan’s transport companies increases
Economy news 20 June 12:55
Kazakhstan increases export of agricultural products to Russian regions
Kazakhstan 20 June 12:39
Caspian pipeline consortium opens tender for supply of measuring transformers
Tenders 20 June 12:35