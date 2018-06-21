Demand for meat products increases in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Demand for meat and meat products in Kazakhstan increased in January-May 2018, Kazakh media outlets reported.

In five months, Kazakh meat producers provided 107,700 tons of meat products to local market, has grown by 14.5 percent, compared to the previous year.

The largest volumes of meat products were provided by the Almaty region (33,200 tons, 30.8 percent of the total volume of production of meat products in Kazakhstan), East Kazakhstan region (16.6 percent of the total volume) and Akmola region (9.8 percent the total volume).

Demand for meat products in Kazakhstan’s market is almost completely covered by the country’s own production.

Meat consumption in the country is growing, which leads to an increase of sales of meat and meat by-products in the domestic market by 6.1 percent per year. Export of meat products, in turn, has increased by 61.8 percent.

