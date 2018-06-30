Azerbaijani minister invites Hungarian companies to create pharmaceutical JVs

30 June 2018 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Hungary have broad opportunities for cooperation in various sectors, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting in Baku with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, the Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

"Cooperation between the countries in such areas as transport, information technology, energy, and agriculture is continued successfully, and there are great opportunities for further expansion of cooperation. Azerbaijan is interested in using the potential available in this area and further development of relations between the countries. In particular, there are opportunities for cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals. Hungarian companies can benefit from the infrastructure created in the Pirallahi Industrial Park for joint production of medicinal preparations, as well as from the capacities of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Baku International Sea Trade Port and Free Trade Zone projects," Mustafayev said.

In turn, Peter Szijjártó noted that Hungary attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan, expressing confidence that the relations between the countries will be further expanded.

It was also noted that a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation and a business forum are planned to be held in Budapest by the end of this year.

