Kazakh Invest expands co-op with UAE

The representatives of Kazakh Invest and the Arab delegation of entrepreneurs led by the General Secretary of the Association of Foreign Investors of the United Arab Emirates Jamal Saif Al Jarwan signed a memorandum of cooperation within the framework of the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable-2018, the press service of Kazakh Invest said in a message.

Among the topical issues, the sides highlighted the prospects for cooperation and implementation of new investment projects of the Arab business in priority sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

"Kazakhstan remains a strategic partner for the UAE in Central Asia, and we are paying great attention to the development of the economy of Kazakhstan and to the prospects that it opens for the Arab business," Al Jarwan said at the meeting.

Kazakh side, in turn, stressed that the state program of privatization opens even more unique opportunities for UAE entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan.

“We are ready to provide all-round assistance and support to companies from the friendly UAE on an ongoing basis,” said the head of Kazakh Invest Saparbek Tuyakbayev.

