Opening accounts in national currencies of CIS countries possible now in Uzbekistan

13 July 2018 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

A meeting with members of the delegation of the International Bank of the Russian Federation was held in the Ministry of Finance of Uzbekistan, the information service of the ministry said in a message.

During the constructive dialogue, the participants of the meeting discussed the possibility of opening mutual correspondent accounts in the national currencies of the CIS countries as the first steps to establish cooperation, the "News of Uzbekistan" portal reported.

Payments are made through correspondent accounts of the Interstate Bank, opened directly in the central (national) banks and denominated in the national currencies of the respective countries.

During implementation of payments, the Interstate Bank ensures the conversion of the national currency of the payer's country into the national currency of the recipient country at the rates set by the Interstate Bank on the basis of market quotations. These services are provided to clients and correspondent banks on the basis of the agreement concluded with the Interstate Bank.

The topical issues of the financial industry, the development of the digital economy, the introduction of financial technologies, monetary policy and prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation were also discussed at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues in the field of expanding cooperation in trade, economic, technological spheres, as well as in the insurance market.

In particular, various insurance schemes are envisaged to provide financial and social support to migrants.

For example, migrants will be provided with loyalty programs, "World" cards with a certain amount will be opened for them upon their arrival, and health insurance in the amount of 150,000 rubles will be provided to them in advance. These programs will be implemented jointly with the banks of Uzbekistan.

