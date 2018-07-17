Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan use over half of preferential loans in 2018 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan received in 1H2018 preferential loans through the line of the National Entrepreneurship Support Fund for more than 100 million manat, which is 1.6 times more than the same period last year, Azerbaijan's economy minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

He made the remarks at the expanded meeting dedicated to the tasks set at the Cabinet of Ministers meeting held last week under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev.

Mustafayev noted that these loans were issued to 611 entrepreneurs to implement projects worth 468.1 million manat.

The implementation of these projects will open more than 7000 new jobs. In total, it is planned to issue soft loans for 170 million manats during the year.

Speaking about other mechanisms of business support, the minister noted that in the 1H2018 , entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan received 294 investment promotion documents, which allows attracting $2.5 billion to the economy of the country and opening over 19,000 new jobs.

Some 141 billion enterprises have already been opened for one billion manat.

Also today, the documents of export promotion were issued for 5.3 million manat, including 2.2 million manat in the 1H2018.

The official rate for July 17 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news