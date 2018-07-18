Number of registered cars in Kazakhstan increases

18 July 2018 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The number of registered cars in Kazakhstan amounted to 332,908 in January-May 2018, which is 67.9 percent more than in the same period of 2017, the Committee on Statistics of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan said in a message.

As of June 1 of this year, the number of registered cars in Kazakhstan amounted to 3.8 million.

Kazakh insurance companies for compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners made 28,000 insurance payments worth 10.1 billion tenges, in January-May 2018.

The country also registered 5,565 road accidents, which is three percent less than in the same period of 2017. However the accident caused injury of 7,800 people.

