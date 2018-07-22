Azerbaijani companies in Turkey work globally from the country - chairman of DEIK Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council

22 July 2018 08:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Turkey had $11 billion investments in Azerbaijan, whose investments in Turkey reached $13 billion, Selcuk Akat, chairman of the DEIK Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council said.

Two countries’ bilateral trade was $1.7 billion in 2017 and $759.4 million in the first five months of the current year, according to Turkish Statistical Institute.

“More than 2,000 Azerbaijani businesspeople have established companies in Turkey and they work globally from the country. Meanwhile, in Azerbaijan, around 2,500 Turkish companies are active,” Akat said.

