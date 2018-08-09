Customs contributions to Azerbaijan's state budget up by third

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan transferred 1.94 billion manats to the state budget in January-July 2018, which is 32.2 percent higher than in the same period in 2017, the SCC said in a statement Aug. 9.

At the same time, contributions for July amounted to 322.16 million manats.

Last month, revenues from customs duties amounted to 85.95 million manats, from VAT – to 214.51 million manats, from excise duties – to 18.25 million manats, from road tax – to 3.45 million manats.

Compared to July 2017, revenues from customs duties increased by 40.3 percent, from VAT - by 16.3 percent, from excise duties – by 2.3 times, from road tax – by 23.3 percent.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on August 9)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news