Azerbaijan delivers big batch of fire-resistant cables to Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

10 August 2018 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Sumgait Technology Park (STP) has carried out major deliveries of fire-resistant halogen-free cables to Kazakhstan, STP told Trend Aug. 10.

A big batch of cable products exported to the country will be used in the construction of the large shopping center, Kyzylorda Plaza. The total area of the center reaches 30,000 square meters.

Currently, STP's cable products are also exported to Georgia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The company's long-term plans include expanding exports to Asian countries as well as to Eastern Europe and Africa.

Currently, the high-voltage cables designed for 220, 330 and 500 kV are produced at STP. The technology park is the largest enterprise implementing new infrastructure projects in the power industry of Azerbaijan.

