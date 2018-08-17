Volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan increases

17 August 2018 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan has increased by 5.1 percent in January-July 2018, the Chairman of the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Safety of the Ministry of Investment and Development (MID) of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almas Batanov said at a briefing, the Kazakh media reported.

"At the end of the first seven months of 2018, the volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan has increased by 5.1 percent, in particular by 5.4 percent in the mining industry, by 4.9 percent in the manufacturing industry," Batanov said.

In addition, he said, the increase in iron ore production by 7.4 percent is observed in the mining sector.

"This is due to Sokolov-Sarbai Mining and Processing Production Association (SSGPO) JSC whose share in the industry is 80 percent, increasing its production volumes by almost 10 percent, in connection with the export of iron ore supplies abroad, " Batanov explained.

According to the data of the MID, the volume of non-ferrous metal ore production has increased by 3.1 percent, which is conditioned by an additional increase in production volumes, as well as the launch of the Bakyrchikskoye field on June 26 this year, which has not been developed for 70 years due to the lack of appropriate technologies.

"Today it is one of the largest gold deposits in Kazakhstan. The project provides for the production of 10 tons of gold, the share of which in the total production in the country will amount to 14 percent," Batanov added.

In the area of metallurgy, the volume of production has increased by 3.6 percent. In the iron and steel making industry, the growth amounted to 4.8 percent, due to the increase in production volumes of ferroalloys, hot-rolled metal products, rolled steel balls, steel.

