Azerbaijan to start to export cars in 2019 (PHOTO)

Moscow, Russia, Aug. 30

By Artem Sokolov – Trend:

The Azerbaijan-Iran car plant Khazar intends to start to export cars to Russia and other CIS countries in 2019, Veronika Allahverdiyeva, official representative of the Azerbaijani AzerMash automobile company, told Trend Aug. 30.

Allahverdiyeva made the remarks on the sidelines of the Moscow International Automobile Salon in Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center.

Azerbaijani "Khazar" cars are showcased at the Moscow International Automobile Salon for the first time.

“Two cars of the company [Khazar LD and Khazar SD] are showcased at the exhibition,” she said.

"It is very important for us to participate in such events as our brand is new,” she said. “It has been opened since March 2018. The plant is a joint venture of AzerMash [75 percent of shares] and Iran Khodro [25 percent]. The capacity of the plant is about 10,000 cars a year and up till now the plant has produced over 300 cars.”

“Presently, spare parts for cars are produced in Iran, but the production of spare parts is planned to be arranged in Azerbaijan in the future,” she added.

The Khazar car plant is located in south-eastern Azerbaijan in the Neftchala industrial site. All cars produced at the plant comply with Euro-5 standards.

On August 6, 2016, big Iranian automaker Iran Khodro and Azerbaijan’s AzEuroCar company (AzerMash’s subsidiary) signed an agreement on the establishment of a joint car plant in the Neftchala industrial site. The total cost of the project is estimated at 24 million manats. Meanwhile, 75 percent of investments in the plant were invested by the Azerbaijani side, 25 percent by the Iranian side.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 30)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news