Turkey changes conditions for vessels passing through its waters

3 September 2018 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has changed the conditions for vessels’ passage through its territorial waters, Turkish media reported Sept. 3.

In line with the changes, the vessels in Turkish waters won’t be able to approach bridges by more than 100 meters, and the vessels that transport military cargo will also have the status of warships.

It is also noted that if any problems arise, the Turkish Coast Guard Command will have the right to intervene in the incident without the permission of the vessel’s captain.

In line with other changes, the Turkish Coast Guard Command must be informed about the vessels with length exceeding 300 meters ten days before their entry into the Turkish bays.

It is also noted that the vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will be able to pass through the Turkish bays only in the daytime.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Shootout in Istanbul results in casualties
Turkey 10:41
SOCAR commissions CNG filling stations in Turkey
Oil&Gas 09:16
Iran’s customs‎ reveals 2 more human trafficking cases, detains 6 people
Society 2 September 14:49
4 dead in minibus, truck collision in Turkey
Turkey 2 September 11:34
Turkey’s STAR refinery to process Russian oil
Oil&Gas 2 September 11:27
Azerbaijani defense minister meets Turkish military attache
Politics 1 September 17:58
Latest
Egyptian president to visit Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 11:17
Iranian, Afghan officials call for closer economic ties
Business 11:17
Deputy of Xi Jinping for military issues to visit Tajikistan
Tajikistan 11:17
Etihad Airways reduces flight tariffs from/to Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:42
Shootout in Istanbul results in casualties
Turkey 10:41
Ryanair offering cheaper Israel flights
Israel 10:26
Top French diplomat says Assad won Syrian war
Europe 10:23
Suspected murderer of police officer detained in Moscow
Russia 10:20
Oil falls on rising output from OPEC and United States
Oil&Gas 10:17