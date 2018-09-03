Turkey changes conditions for vessels passing through its waters

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has changed the conditions for vessels’ passage through its territorial waters, Turkish media reported Sept. 3.

In line with the changes, the vessels in Turkish waters won’t be able to approach bridges by more than 100 meters, and the vessels that transport military cargo will also have the status of warships.

It is also noted that if any problems arise, the Turkish Coast Guard Command will have the right to intervene in the incident without the permission of the vessel’s captain.

In line with other changes, the Turkish Coast Guard Command must be informed about the vessels with length exceeding 300 meters ten days before their entry into the Turkish bays.

It is also noted that the vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will be able to pass through the Turkish bays only in the daytime.

