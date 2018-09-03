Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan

3 September 2018 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have varied in Azerbaijan Sept. 3, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 9.044 manats to 2,039.983 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 3, compared to the price on August 31.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2612 manats to 24.6028 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 15.3595 manats to 1,337.73manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 14,995.6 manats to 1,666.9945 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Sept. 3, 2018

August 31, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,039.983

2,049.027

Silver

XAG

24.6028

24.864

Platinium

XPT

1,337.73

1,353.0895

Palladium

XPD

1,666.9945

1,662.685

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

