Azerbaijan imposes seasonal customs duties on potato imports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

In Azerbaijan, until October 31, 2018, the rate of customs duty on potato imports into the country will account for 30 percent of its customs value, the relevant decision made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan reads.

The new rates apply to crops harvested from January 1 to June 30. Previously, tariffs on potato imports collected during this period accounted for 15 percent of its customs value.

The rates for potatoes collected in another period have remained unchanged and account for 15 percent of the customs value of the goods.

