Azerbaijan is aimed at increasing trade ties with China, acting president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at a press conference in Baku Sept. 6.

He said that a special Azerbaijani pavilion will be opened for this purpose at the end of September in China’s Luzhou city.

