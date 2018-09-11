Construction of Atyrau-Astrakhan road to begin in 2018

11 September 2018 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

The construction of the Atyrau - Astrakhan road will begin in 2018, Kazinform reported.

"The topic of construction of road from Atyrau to Astrakhan was raised at the government meeting. After that, an emergency meeting was held with the participation of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Investment and Development and road builders. It was decided to hold the competition through JSC “NC “Kazavtozhol””, said Member of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Sarsenbay Ensegenov.

"The funds for the construction of the first road section with a length of 60 km were allocated from the republican budget. A tender was held at the end of August. Two contractor companies were defined. Now, the preparatory work is underway. The construction itself will begin at the end of this month," Ensegenov said.

The first section of the road will be built starting from the village of Kotyaevka and ending at the 8th crossroads.

The total length of the Atyrau - Astrakhan highway, which has not been repaired for more than 30 years, is 277 km.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japanese Sumitomo to build power plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10:02
Kazakh ex-finance minister becomes Astana mayor
Kazakhstan 09:56
Atyrau refinery in Kazakhstan reveals production volumes
Oil&Gas 10 September 20:58
KazMunayGas discloses volumes of hydrocarbon raw materials production
Oil&Gas 10 September 20:16
Kazakh leader replaces chief of staff
Kazakhstan 10 September 17:43
Dates of all flights at Astana airport to be moved
Economy news 10 September 17:38
Latest
Baku Higher Oil School strengthens partnership with Baker Hughes
Society 10:17
Japanese Sumitomo to build power plant in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10:02
Pashinyan's Moscow visit so unsuccessful, even Armenian propaganda can't hide it - analyst
Politics 09:58
Kazakh ex-finance minister becomes Astana mayor
Kazakhstan 09:56
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 84 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:55
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for Sept. 11
Business 09:47
TAP archaeological works reveal significant archeological findings in Greece
Oil&Gas 09:46
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:45
China may let provinces set own winter output curbs for heavy industry
China 09:44