Gold, silver, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan Sept. 12, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 0.5355 manats to 2,029.222 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 12, compared to the price on Sept. 11.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0787 manats to 23.9715 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 7.9985 manats to 1,658.3755 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of platinum increased by 0.357 manats to 1341.1725 manats in the country.

Precious metals Sept. 12, 2018 Sept. 11, 2018 Gold XAU 2,029.222 2,029.7575 Silver XAG 23.9715 24.0502 Platinum XPT 1,341.1725 1,340.8155 Palladium XPD 1,658.3755 1,666.374

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 12)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news