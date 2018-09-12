Gold, silver, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan

12 September 2018 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan Sept. 12, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 0.5355 manats to 2,029.222 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 12, compared to the price on Sept. 11.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0787 manats to 23.9715 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 7.9985 manats to 1,658.3755 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of platinum increased by 0.357 manats to 1341.1725 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Sept. 12, 2018

Sept. 11, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,029.222

2,029.7575

Silver

XAG

23.9715

24.0502

Platinum

XPT

1,341.1725

1,340.8155

Palladium

XPD

1,658.3755

1,666.374

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 12)

