Minsk Automobile Plant to create joint venture and assembly facilities in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) discusses the possibility of establishing assembly facilities in Uzbekistan, the Uzbek news agency “Podrobno.uz” reported.

"By instruction of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, we plan to establish a joint venture for the assembly of Belarusian trucks in Uzbekistan. This will make it possible to increase trade turnover between the two countries, as well as to start export of our products to such countries as Afghanistan, India and Pakistan. The terms of the contract and its specific details are under discussion now," Deputy Director of the MAZ-Tashkent trading house Golibzhon Khasanov told the correspondent of Podrobno.uz.

In 1H2018, the Belarusian plant delivered to Uzbekistan the products worth $1.4 million. It is planned that during the exhibition entitled as “Made in Belarus”, which will end on September 19, the additional contracts worth $2.5 million will be signed. As a result, 50 units of equipment will be delivered to Uzbekistan by the end of 2018.

At the exhibition, the Minsk Automobile Plant presented a variety of equipment for construction work, including a crane for implementation of loading and unloading, construction and installation work and dump semi-trailer trucks for transportation of bulk cargo. In addition, the low-floor passenger bus MAZ-206 is also presented the guests of the exhibition.

In February of this year, the "Toshshakhartranskhizmat" Association of Tashkent Urban Transport Services began pilot operation of two low-floor buses of MAZ brand, one being of large passenger capacity, another – of medium passenger capacity.

The buses are equipped with an engine running on compressed natural gas (methane), corresponding to the environmental standard Euro-5, which can significantly improve the level of purity of ecology by reducing the amount of toxic emissions from fuel combustion.