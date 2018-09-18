Income of Azerbaijani population growing

18 September 2018 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The nominal income of Azerbaijan’s population totaled 34.8 billion manats in January-August 2018, which is by 9.5 percent more than in the same period of 2017, according to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

Thus, during the reporting period, the nominal income of the population per capita increased by 8.5 percent and reached 3,548.1 manats.

The income remaining at the disposal of the population amounted to 31.93 billion manats in January-August 2018, having increased by 9.9 percent compared to the same period of 2017.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Sept. 18)

