HSBC banker becomes Uzbek finance minister's adviser

18 September 2018 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Director of the HSBC Debt Capital Market in London Odilbek Isakov has been appointed the adviser to Uzbekistan's finance minister and head of the new debt-management department in the finance ministry, the ministry announced.

Isakov has held the position in HSBC since March 2016 and has worked in the bank for 12 years.

He was nominated the Most Impressive Global Emerging Markets Banker by Global Capital in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

He is a member of the Buyuk Kelajak (Bright Future) Expert Council.

The new department of the finance ministry was formed by the presidential decree of July 21, which envisages acquiring a sovereign credit rating and appointment of a consortium of banks headed by JP Morgan Chase as a financial consultant to obtain the rating and issue sovereign bonds of Uzbekistan.

---

