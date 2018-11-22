Russia’s Udmurt Republic ready to supply oil & gas equipment to Azerbaijan

22 November 2018 21:04 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani company eyes exporting confectionery to Uzbekistan, Russia, UAE (Exclusive)
Economy news 21:51
Azerbaijan deports Iranians who tried to cross borders with fake passports
Society 21:21
Azmont Investments reveals investment value in biggest project in Montenegro
Economy news 20:57
Japan simplifies multiple entry visa issuance for Azerbaijani citizens
Economy news 20:50
Azerbaijan-Belarus relations have strategic nature: political analyst
Commentary 20:38
Envoy: OSCE MG lacks decisiveness in Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:24
Latest
Adoption of law on payment systems delayed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 21:57
Azerbaijani company eyes exporting confectionery to Uzbekistan, Russia, UAE (Exclusive)
Economy news 21:51
Azerbaijan deports Iranians who tried to cross borders with fake passports
Society 21:21
Azerbaijani banks have difficulty investing excess liquidity to economy
Finance 20:58
Azmont Investments reveals investment value in biggest project in Montenegro
Economy news 20:57
Japan simplifies multiple entry visa issuance for Azerbaijani citizens
Economy news 20:50
Azerbaijan-Belarus relations have strategic nature: political analyst
Commentary 20:38
Envoy: OSCE MG lacks decisiveness in Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:24
Majority of tourists visit Azerbaijan from Russia
Tourism 20:19