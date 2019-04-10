Uzbek MMC holds first exchange trading for sale of gold

10 April 2019 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The first exchange trades on the sale of gold were held at the Uzbek Commodity Exchange (UZEX), Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The Almalyk Mining Metallurgical Complex acted as the gold seller.

Following the auction, 600 grams of Au-1 gold were sold for more than 209 million soums.

The exchange quotation was fixed almost at the starting price level and amounted to 348, 400 soums per 1 gram of gold.

Precious metals began to be sold through exchange trading in accordance with a government decree of March 1, 2019. The first consignment of precious metals was 46.5 kilograms of silver for a total of 192.6 million soums. Transactions were made from March 18 to March 20.

Acquired at exchange trading precious metals are not subject to sale for export.

