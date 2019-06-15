Lending to regions increases in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Bank loans to Azerbaijani regions stood at 12.67 billion manats in April 2019, which is about 7.3 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to CBA, loans worth 10.27 billion manats were issued in Baku by late March, which is 4.3 times more than in the regions. At the same time, loans in national currency in Baku amounted to almost 5.9 billion manats, or 57.6 percent of the total lending in Baku.

In April, the average annual interest rate on loans in Azerbaijan amounted to 11.8 percent, and to 9.9 percent in Baku.

Distribution of loans in regions of Azerbaijan as of May 1, 2019:

Economic regions Lending (in 1,000 manats) Average interest rate Absheron 505,322 16.4 Aran 620,249 22.9 Mountainous Shirvan 62,301 23.5 Ganja-Gazakh 499,459 19.7 Guba-Khachmaz 179,247 20.4 Lankaran 221,991 22.2 Shaki-Zagatala 161,234 19.7 Upper Karabakh 54,288 24.3 Kalbajar-Lachin 0.0 0.0 Nakhchivan 103,795 10.3

($1=1.7 AZN on June 15)

