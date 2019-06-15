Lending to regions increases in Azerbaijan

15 June 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Bank loans to Azerbaijani regions stood at 12.67 billion manats in April 2019, which is about 7.3 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to CBA, loans worth 10.27 billion manats were issued in Baku by late March, which is 4.3 times more than in the regions. At the same time, loans in national currency in Baku amounted to almost 5.9 billion manats, or 57.6 percent of the total lending in Baku.

In April, the average annual interest rate on loans in Azerbaijan amounted to 11.8 percent, and to 9.9 percent in Baku.

Distribution of loans in regions of Azerbaijan as of May 1, 2019:

Economic regions

Lending (in 1,000 manats)

Average interest rate

Absheron

505,322

16.4

Aran

620,249

22.9

Mountainous Shirvan

62,301

23.5

Ganja-Gazakh

499,459

19.7

Guba-Khachmaz

179,247

20.4

Lankaran

221,991

22.2

Shaki-Zagatala

161,234

19.7

Upper Karabakh

54,288

24.3

Kalbajar-Lachin

0.0

0.0

Nakhchivan

103,795

10.3

($1=1.7 AZN on June 15)

---

