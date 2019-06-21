More renewable energy sources to be constructed in Kazakhstan

21 June 2019 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh oil refining plant to increase benzol export to Russia
Oil&Gas 17:42
Kazakhstan to supply food products to Uzbekistan
Economy 16:43
National currency of Kazakhstan strengthens against US dollar
Finance 16:03
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to increase rail traffic
Economy 15:47
Kazakhstan looks to start exporting RON-92, RON-95 fuel
Oil&Gas 13:52
Kazakhstan to increase beef exports to Uzbekistan
Economy 13:24
Latest
Trump says he halted U.S. strike on Iran over possible casualties
Other News 17:53
Lukoil Uzbekistan opens tender for purchase of transformer
Tenders 17:47
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, UNEC to co-op in educational, scientific fields (PHOTO)
Business 17:45
Kazakh oil refining plant to increase benzol export to Russia
Oil&Gas 17:42
Uzbekistan, China set up JV
ICT 17:34
International airlines' response to FAA on Iran airspace
Other News 17:29
Military prosecutors appointed in two Azerbaijani districts
Society 17:17
Income of Azerbaijani population increases
Economy 17:14
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights comments on Tbilisi events
South Caucasus 17:14