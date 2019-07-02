Turkmenistan signs MoU with UN Office in the field of emergency response

2 July 2019 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 2

By Huseyn Hasanov-Trend:

A memorandum of understanding was signed in Ashgabat on cooperation between the government of Turkmenistan and the UN office in the coordination of preparedness and response to emergency situations, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The ceremony was held as part of a meeting at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan with heads and representatives of UN agencies and specialized agencies accredited in Ashgabat.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, UN Resident Coordinator Elena Panova, and representatives of UNICEF, UNDP, International Organization for Migration, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, United Nations Population Fund and WHO.

The prospects for future cooperation and implementation of joint plans and cooperation programs were discussed. The parties stressed several documents concluded between the government of Turkmenistan and the UN. They include the Partnership for Development Framework Program, the co-financing agreement with UNDP, as well as the country program action plans with UNICEF and United Nations Population Fund for 2016-2020.

