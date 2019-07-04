Output of agricultural products in Azerbaijan growing

4 July 2019 07:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

The agricultural output value stood at around 1.95 billion manats in Azerbaijan in January-May 2019, which is by 6.7 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to a report by Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee.

In this period, livestock production rose by 2.9 percent and amounted to 1.57 billion manats, while plant growth increased by 24.9 percent reaching 378.3 million manats.

In January-May 2019, Azerbaijan produced 201,100 tons of meat, 845,900 tons of milk, 765.5 million eggs and 12,200 tons of wool. Compared to January-May 2018, meat production increased by 3.1 percent, milk production by 2 percent, while the production of eggs and wool rose by 3.2 percent and by 3.1 percent, respectively.

Some 247,400 tons of vegetables were also grown during the aforementioned period, which is 14 percent more than in the same period last year.

Cultivation is taking place in the fields, orchards and vineyards, and preparatory activities are being carried out on the planting of summer crops.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan to develop local equipment manufacturing
Economy 3 July 19:31
Azeri Crispa Snacks to export products to China
Economy 3 July 19:12
BP reveals volume of expenditures on Azerbaijani projects in five-year period
Oil&Gas 3 July 18:25
Insurance market improves in Azerbaijan
Finance 3 July 18:14
Statistics of grain harvesting in Azerbaijan
Economy 3 July 18:03
Azerbaijan ranked fifth among CIS countries in exports
Economy 3 July 18:00
Latest
26 dead after boat sinks in Honduras
Other News 08:02
5.6-magnitude quake hits Sichuane quake hits Sichuan
China 07:01
Oil prices edge down, pressured by U.S. supply
Oil&Gas 06:19
Trump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
US 05:32
Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital
World 04:52
Putin: Russia interested in resuming full-fledged relations with EU
Russia 04:22
Trump warns Iran: 'be careful with threats' as 'they can come back and bite you'
US 03:32
Eastern Libyan forces attack drone control room at Tripoli base
Arab World 02:12
Volcano erupts on Italian island of Stromboli, kills one person
Europe 01:21