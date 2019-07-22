Brent rises in price again after falling

22 July 2019 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Following a reduction in the cost of oil futures contracts for Brent oil on international exchanges by almost 9 percent to $61, prices rose again to $63, Trend reports.

Based on analyses, prices are projected to increase to $66, according to the weekly summary of the Azerbaijani investment company InvestAZ,

Statistics on US oil reserves in storage, to be broadcast on July 24 at 18:30 (UTC +4), will have a strong impact on the price of oil.

InvestAZ analysts also present the current state of the international financial markets and short-term expected forecasts.

EUR

The bidding of the EUR/USD currency pair is being conducted at $1.12 before a new announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB) on July 25 on a decision on interest rates and future policies. Analysts do not expect the ECB to change its interest rates, but it may reveal a new monetary policy strategy to support the economy. Speaking about this in early June, the president of the bank had high hopes for the markets. Forecasts of the global stock market suggesting that the euro could rise to $1.14 remain relevant.

GBP

The exchange rate of the pound sterling against the US dollar at $0.01, up to $1.25, may rise to the $1.26 mark. On July 23, the British Conservative Party will announce who won the final round of the election of the Tory leader - Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson or Jeremy Richard Streynsham Hunt. The country's parliament is trying to mitigate the influence of Brexit through new laws.

TRY

The likelihood of increasing political tension between Turkey and Europe has increased the official exchange rate of the US dollar against the Turkish lira. As such, analysts believe that if the bidding continues at a price of 5.6 liras, then a rise in price to 5.72 and 5.8 liras is to be expected. At the same time, the new interest rate decision to be made by the Turkish Central Bank at 15:00 (GMT+4) on July 25 is in the focus of investors' attention. Interest rate cuts are forecasted.

Gold

The likelihood of declining interest rates of central banks and a decline in the rate of the US dollar on international exchanges led to an increase in gold in the precious metals markets to $1,453 per ounce last week. The price per ounce is expected to rise to $1,464.

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Forecast: Brent may rise in price
Finance 15 July 15:52
Devaluation of USD not to affect Georgian lari
Finance 14 July 20:11
National Bank of Georgia reveals reasons of lari depreciation
Economy 11 July 13:27
Brent prices to average $67/b in H2 2019
Oil&Gas 11 July 11:56
Importers expect price hike in Georgia
Economy 11 July 08:57
Oil prices jump 4.5% on U.S. crude stocks draw
Oil&Gas 10 July 23:52
Latest
Georgia has received 40 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan in July
Economy 14:41
Libyan warplane lands on road in southern Tunisia
Arab World 14:39
EBRD talks supporting Uzbekistan in transformation of financial sector (Exclusive)
Finance 14:35
EBRD talks on priority areas of operating in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy 14:34
Iranian MP: four countries may create joint web search engines
ICT 14:33
Launch deadline for domestic Turkish locomotives announced
Economy 14:23
New enterprise for coffee production to start working in Georgia
Economy 14:22
Total assets of VTB Bank Azerbaijan increase
Economy 14:16
UK to send 250 troops to Mali for peacekeeping operations
Other News 14:16