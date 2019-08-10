EBRD promotes flight safety in Tajikistan

10 August 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Almost 1.5 million passengers using key airports in Tajikistan annually will enjoy safer flights following air navigation systems upgrades financed by the EBRD, Trend reports citing the Bank.

A 7-year EBRD loan of 6 million euros will fund major upgrades of the air navigation service infrastructure at the main airports in the country. The investment will promote quality and safety and compliance of local air navigation services with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

The loan will be used for the procurement and installation of an air traffic control system at Dushanbe Airport, an aero-meteorological system at Khujand Airport and communication and navigation systems to be used by the state-owned air traffic management company Tajikairnavigation.

The introduction of modern navigation equipment by 2021 will allow for a better utilisation of Tajikistan’s airspace and improve flight safety in an area known for its mountainous landscape and volatile weather conditions.

To date, the EBRD has invested almost 673 million euros ($755 million) through 127 projects in various sectors of Tajikistan’s economy.

