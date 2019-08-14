Kazakhstan sees increase in cars working on fuel

14 August 2019 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Foreign investors talk potential projects in Kazakhstan
Economy 10:59
Foreign exchange reserves of Kazakhstan down in July
Finance 10:51
Air Astana increases revenue by 12%
Economy 13 August 13:54
Kazakhstan begins exporting gasoline after ban lifting
Oil&Gas 13 August 12:19
Tengizchevroil to increase oil production to nearly 40M tons per year
Oil&Gas 13 August 11:41
Over 50 M tons of oil produced in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 13 August 09:56
Latest
Turkey to purchase new high-speed trains
Turkey 12:48
Azerbaijan discloses oil production volumes for July 2019
Oil&Gas 12:48
Share of hybrid cars in Georgia reaches 36.4%
Economy 12:46
Bank of Georgia receives $50M from Citibank to support SMEs
Finance 12:43
Iran's Rouhani says Gulf countries can protect region’s security
Iran 12:20
Azerbaijan’s "Tufan" ship showcased at military exhibition (PHOTO)
Politics 12:16
British parliament can block no deal Brexit, Hammond says
Other News 12:09
Uzbekistan to launch “open skies” regime at 4 airports
Economy 11:51
EBRD provides Uzbekistan with $150M loan
Economy 11:47