Azerbaijan’s Agro Services Agency continues to conduct training for farmers

16 August 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Parvin Eyyubova – Trend:

Veterinary specialists from the Agro Services Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture conducted trainings for farmers in Shamakhi District to help prevent and treat blood-borne cattle diseases, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Detailed information was given on cattle diseases, their prevention, medicine and the possibility of human infection during the seminar attended by farmers.

Considering that ticks are the main carriers of blood parasitic diseases, veterinarians recommend that animals be treated with acaricide once every two weeks. In cases of infection of animals, it is necessary to contact veterinarians.

Agency representatives informed the farmers that drugs labeled “non-saleable” should be given to farmers for free. The importance of using vaccines for the prevention of the most common livestock diseases in Azerbaijan was also discussed.

