Georgia to purchase electric buses from Belarus

24 August 2019 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Belarusian OneSoil talks implementation of project in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy 08:00
Foreign companies intend to build road in Georgia
Economy 23 August 18:53
Trade deficit of Georgia narrows by 8.3%
Economy 23 August 18:10
Imports of goods in Georgia fell by 4.4%
Economy 23 August 18:01
Georgia's exports went up by 17.5%
Economy 23 August 17:18
Most trips of Georgian citizens abroad are to Turkey, Azerbaijan
Economy 23 August 17:00
Latest
Italian companies implementing projects in Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan
Economy 11:24
One of Kazakhstan's industrial regions increases ore production
Economy 11:13
Date of Turkmen president’s visit to Singapore disclosed
Turkmenistan 11:04
Enraged Trump likens Fed chief to 'enemy' China
Other News 11:04
Kazakhstan’s national mining company to purchase mining equipment via tender
Tenders 10:46
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas State Concern to sign contract with Singapore’s company
Oil&Gas 10:41
Agreement between Uzbekistan, UAE on visa exemption entered into force
Economy 10:27
Tunisia arrests media mogul presidential candidate
Arab World 10:24
Iran to submit working paper to ICAO against US sanctions
Iran 10:19