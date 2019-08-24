Kazakhstan to further develop artificial intelligence technologies

24 August 2019 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan should take large-scale and systemic measures in support of artificial intelligence, noted First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the prime minister of Kazakhstan.

Member of the Nur Otan party, Chairman of the Board of the National Scientific Cardiac Surgery Center JSC Yuri Pya quoted Nazarbayev at the press conference at the government, during which he told how the tasks assigned by Nazarbayev are being implemented.

“The First President paid great attention to the development and implementation of technology and high intelligence. Technology has embedded in our lives,” Pya said.

He reminded that on Dec. 15, 2018, the first artificial heart implanting surgery in the world and wireless energy transfer was performed in Kazakhstan.

“The interaction of technology and medicine has already begun. In our center, we can now conduct all the high-tech surgeries that are available to citizens in developed countries such as European countries, the US, Canada and Southeast Asian countries,” said Pya.

