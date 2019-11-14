Total progress on ammonia production project in Uzbekistan - 91% (Exclusive)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 14

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has been implementing a project since 2016 to launch a modern complex for the production of ammonia and carbamide at Navoiyazot JSC, Huseyn Saidov, the project manager of the complex on the part of the customer (Republic of Uzbekistan), told Trend at a construction site of Navoiyazot JSC during a press tour.

The complex is being built as part of the Uzbek president’s decree on measures to implement the investment project "Construction of the production of ammonia and carbamide at Navoiyazot JSC" dated July 21, 2015.

"This project is being implemented through our general contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corporation," he said. "The project is planned to be implemented by April 2020."

"The total cost of this project is $985 million," Saidov added. "An EPC contract was concluded at $897 million, while Navoiyazot company’s funds reach $88 million."

The production will amount to 660,000 tons of ammonia per year and 577,500 tons of carbamide. Some 491 job places are being created.

"The construction work is being actively carried out," Saidov added. "The design work has been completed by 100 percent. The equipment has been supplied by 97 percent. The construction work has been completed by 76 percent. The total progress of the project is 91 percent."

"More than 4,500 people were involved in work at the construction site," he added. "The main subcontractors are the Russian company Enter Engineering and the China Cc7 company."

"The equipment was supplied by the Danish company Haldor Topsoe," he said. "This is the most efficient ammonia production technology worldwide."

"Italy’s Cypen company is the licensor of the carbamide production technology and the German-Dutch company Ude is the licensor of the carbamide granulation technology," Saidov said.

He stressed that 90 percent of the equipment that has been installed at the site is European and Japanese equipment.

"The construction of a modern complex for the production of mineral fertilizers with the introduction of modern energy-saving technologies not only will contribute to the provision of the domestic market with the products which are in demand but will also greatly affect the increase in the export potential of Uzbekistan as a whole," Saidov said.

