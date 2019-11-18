Georgian wine presented at festival in Hong Kong

18 November 2019 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian wine festival was held in Hong Kong, China, Trend reports referring to National Wine Agency of Georgia.

The event was organized by the National Wine Agency of Georgia.

The goal of the Georgian wine festival is to diversify Georgian wine export markets, increase the awareness of Georgian wine and boost its export potential.

Fifteen wine producers participated in the event, which was attended by wine importers, representatives of restaurants and hotel chains of China as well as media.

The event was held within the framework of the Asian Wine Tour of Georgia, which includes presenting Georgian wine in different cities of China. The festival has already been held in Shanghai, the China’s biggest city and global financial hub, and in the provinces of Fujian and Sichuan.

From January through October 2019, China was in the top three Georgian wine importing countries. In the first 10 months of 2019, over six million bottles of wine were exported from Georgia to China, which is a 12 percent increase compared to the same period of last year.

From January through October 2019, Georgia exported 75.6 million bottles of wine to 53 countries around the world, which is an increase of 11 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Export revenue of wine reached $195 million in the first 10 months of 2019, which is 20 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

