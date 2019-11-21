Special Envoy of Canada to visit Uzbekistan

21 November 2019 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Canadian delegation headed by Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union and Europe, Canadian Ambassador to Germany Stephane Dion arrives in Uzbekistan on November 21, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

On November 22-24, Stephane Dion will hold talks in the Parliament of Uzbekistan, ministries of foreign affairs and water management to discuss prospects for bilateral relations, inter-regional cooperation, as well as measures to overcome the consequences of the drying of the Aral Sea.

In addition, the Canadian delegation, together with the University of World Economy and Diplomacy, will organize a seminar "Water Resources and Diplomacy" with the participation of students and teachers of the university, as well as relevant specialists from Uzbekistan.

"This event is part of a series of Canadian discussion forums. In May 2018, the Canadian Embassy in Uzbekistan, with its residence in Moscow, together with the University of World Economy and Diplomacy organized a seminar on the women issues and diplomacy," the ministry noted.

Stephane Dion also intends to visit Uzbekistan’s Yurt-Istikboli Social Information Center in Gulistan to conduct a training on gender issues with the participation of activists of the youth wing of political parties in the region.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Epsilon receives gas flow from 3 wells in Zhanubiy Tandircha field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:49
Uzbekistan signs loan agreement with EBRD for nearly $250 M
Business 12:18
Volume of export sales on Uzbek Commodity Exchange nearly doubles
Finance 12:12
First two skyscrapers to be built in Uzbekistan’s Fergana Valley
Business 11:34
Uzbekistan exports over 1 million tons of fruits, vegetables
Business 11:13
Uzbekistan receives gas inflow of 1 M cubic meters per day at Nazarkuduk field
Oil&Gas 09:43
Latest
Turkey decreases fruit exports to Turkmenistan
Turkey 13:13
Turkey exports ready-made clothes worth over $37M to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Turkey 13:10
TBC Research expects business credit to be moderate in Georgia
Business 13:09
Turkey's steel exports to Russia, Georgia exceed $166M
Turkey 12:55
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz province opens tender to construct communication networks in region
Tenders 12:51
Epsilon receives gas flow from 3 wells in Zhanubiy Tandircha field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:49
Number of small, medium entities up in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda
Business 12:43
Turkey citrus exports to Georgia slightly increased in October 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 12:39
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of control and signaling devices yet again
Tenders 12:39