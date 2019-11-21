Special Envoy of Canada to visit Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Canadian delegation headed by Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union and Europe, Canadian Ambassador to Germany Stephane Dion arrives in Uzbekistan on November 21, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

On November 22-24, Stephane Dion will hold talks in the Parliament of Uzbekistan, ministries of foreign affairs and water management to discuss prospects for bilateral relations, inter-regional cooperation, as well as measures to overcome the consequences of the drying of the Aral Sea.

In addition, the Canadian delegation, together with the University of World Economy and Diplomacy, will organize a seminar "Water Resources and Diplomacy" with the participation of students and teachers of the university, as well as relevant specialists from Uzbekistan.

"This event is part of a series of Canadian discussion forums. In May 2018, the Canadian Embassy in Uzbekistan, with its residence in Moscow, together with the University of World Economy and Diplomacy organized a seminar on the women issues and diplomacy," the ministry noted.

Stephane Dion also intends to visit Uzbekistan’s Yurt-Istikboli Social Information Center in Gulistan to conduct a training on gender issues with the participation of activists of the youth wing of political parties in the region.

