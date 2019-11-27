New railway in Iran inaugurated by President Rouhani

27 November 2019 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.27

Trend:

Mianeh-Bostanabad railway has been inaugurated in Iran in the presence of President Rouhani, Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) said, Trend reports Nov. 27 citing IRNA.

“President Rouhani inaugurated a new railway link connecting the city of Mianeh to Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province in the northwest of the country,” Saeed Rasouli said on the sidelines of the president's visit to Bostanabad.

“The new railway which is placed on the old Tehran-Tabriz railroad will cut the distance between the two cities reducing the journey time by 5.5 hours after the completion of the project,” the chief executive added.

"The sale of train tickets has begun today, and from next Saturday, there will be three train departures a week," Rasouli said.

The Mianeh-Bostanabad-Tabriz railway is approximately 203 kilometers long, of which 132 kilometers account for the Mianeh-Bostanabad railroad.

The project costs 14.1 trillion rials (about $336 million), and additional $309 million are required to complete the project. If the funds are provided, the entire project will be commissioned by the end of this Iranian year (March 21, 2020).

During his trip to the East Azerbaijan province on Nov. 27, President Rouhani also visited the cities of Mianeh and Sarab to meet quake-stricken people and review the relief operations underway in the area.

