AHK Azerbaijan announces new board of directors

On 28 November 2019 the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) organised AHK Members’ Assembly at Fairmont Hotel Baku, Nizami Ganjavi Ballroom. AHK Members` Assembly is an event organised twice a year gathering all AHK Members together to discuss the activities and achievements of AHK Azerbaijan over the past year. During the meeting, the elections of the new Board of Directors were held.

The event was opened by Mr Farid Isayev, the Deputy Chairman of AHK Board of Directors, who delivered a welcoming speech and shortly introduced the agenda of the meeting. Welcoming AHK members, Dr Wolfgang Manig, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, shared the news from the German Embassy in Azerbaijan, and Mr Tobias Baumann, the Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan, presented a brief report on the activities of AHK Azerbaijan.

Following the reach of the quorum of the Members’ Assembly and determination of the Election Commission, all candidates of the Board delivered their presentations. Below is the new Board of Directors elected by the votes of AHK Members.

Mr Farid Isayev - Head of Tax and Legal Department at KPMG Azerbaijan Ltd

Mr Walter Gag - General Director at Hyatt Regency Baku Hotel

Mr Anar Hasanov - Chief Executive Officer and Board Director at AccessBank Azerbaijan

Mr Aliyar Hashimli - Business Development Manager for the Caspian Region at Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

Dr Michael Hilmer - Vice President of Gas supply for the Southern Region at Uniper Global Commodities SE

Dr Henning Sasse - Chief Executive Officer at NORM LLC

Mr Tobias Baumann - the Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan.

The term of the Board lasts for three years.

The meeting was concluded with welcoming the new members of AHK Azerbaijan and networking lunch.

