Greek Ellinair airline to start weekly flights to Baku in June

30 November 2019 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Thessaloniki-based airline Ellinair will start direct weekly flights between Makedonia Airport and Baku in Azerbaijan from June 15 to September 1, 2020, Trend reports referring to Greek media.

However, Ellinair also announced that as of January 15, 2020, it will cease the provision of free food and wine on all flights of less than five hours in duration.

Tea, coffee and water will still be free, while passengers will be able to purchase food on those flights.

For already 24 years the Mouzenidis Travel company has been a leader in the tourist market of Eastern Europe with Greece being the destination.

The headquarters of the company are situated in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The airline’s regional network is constantly expanding – the number of branches in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Romania, Serbia, Latvia and Bulgaria today exceeds 80.

The experience of successful functioning of the offices allows the company to further expand the areas of outgoing and incoming destinations. Thus, now Cyprus, Italy, Hungary, Georgia are ready to be explored. The company owns Ellinair and several hotels (Bomo Club).

