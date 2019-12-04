Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency, ECO mull co-op

4 December 2019 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency is ready to develop cooperation with member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in terms of building capacity in the import and export of livestock products, Head of the agency Goshgar Tahmazli said at the sixth meeting of agriculture ministers of the ECO member countries in Baku, Trend reports from the event Dec. 4.

Tahmazli noted that the ECO member countries have enormous potential in terms of export of livestock products, with the participation of veterinary control authorities.

“Our countries can expand cooperation in the field of monitoring food safety, animal diseases, studying international standards in this direction, as well as regarding mutual recognition of laboratories,” the agency head added.

Before the agency started operating, the number of refusals from Azerbaijani goods was 36, now this figure has dropped to 11, Tahmazli said.

“The Agency is carrying out serious work to simplify the export of foodstuffs of animal origin Azerbaijan to the EU, as a result of which, the export volume has grown significantly and continues to grow,” the agency head noted.

