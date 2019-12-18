Kazakhstan's Kuryk port to have new dock for heavy cargo (Exclusive)

18 December 2019 08:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

One of the main directions of further development of Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port is the creation of multipurpose dock for transshipment of large and heavy cargo, a representative of the port told Trend.

Thus, currently, port’s ferry complex is equipped with modern infrastructure objects with a railway and automobile component, and is equipped with two piers, which allow for the simultaneous handling of four ferries and up to eight ferries a day. As noted by the representative, convenient geographic location of the port decreases ferry transportation time from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan from 22 hours to 18 hours.

In turn, for operative handling of the cargo in port the multipurpose building for customs clearance building, which is equipped with modern technology and provides services on a principle of a ‘single window’.

Talking about the future development of the port, the official noted that the existing currently development plan oversees attraction of long-term investors for work on the following: construction of a grain and container terminals, acquisition of technological equipment.

"These are conveyors, handling cranes, loaders and other handling equipment," the official said.

Presently, the most efficient and cost-efficient routes of the Kuryk’s ferry complex are routes to and from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Romania and China.

"Activation of trade and economic relations of China, Turkey, Caucasus countries and Europe via ferry terminal of Kuryk port is one of the most important aspects of development of export, import and transit opportunities of Kazakhstan," the official said.

He added that the main criteria of selecting routes for ferry complex is the decrease of distance and travel time, decrease of transport expenditures and decrease of harm to the environment.

Kuryk Port is located on the coast of the Caspian Sea, south of Aktau city. The port has direct access to the railway tracks. The ferry complex of the port is designed for transshipment of goods, including grain, petroleum products, fertilizers and chemicals.

---

