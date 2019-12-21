Agrarian subsidies issued via e-systems to increase transparency of agriculture in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The issuance of agrarian subsidies through e-government will increase transparency and targeting in rendering the state support for agriculture in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev said, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

Guliyev made the remark at the meeting on the introduction of an e-agricultural information system in Fizuli and Beylagan districts and the registration of autumn crops.

The deputy minister stressed that from 2020, farmers will receive subsidies annually by announcing the crops via the e-system.

“Up till now, farmers have been receiving subsidies for cotton crops only,” Guliyev added. “A subsidy will be allocated for both sowing and cotton crops in 2020. That is, if a farmer brings an average of 30 centners of cotton per hectare, the state will provide a farmer with a subsidy worth 220 manat ($129) per hectar of sowing and 300 manat ($176) per hectar of the crop. Strengthening of the state support for cotton production will ensure further development of this sphere."

“After the introduction of the e-agricultural information system, the circulation of paper documents will be stopped,” Guliyev added.

