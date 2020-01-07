Iranian currency rates for Jan. 7

7 January 2020 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 29 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of eight currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran's Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,010 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,316

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,334

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,468

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,779

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,291

1 Indian rupee

INR

586

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,522

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,093

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,713

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,405

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,395

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28031

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,961

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,038

1 Russian ruble

RUB

680

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,519

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,108

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,141

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,475

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,317

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,419

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,031

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,039

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

139,336

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,256

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,038

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

1 euro

EUR

47,010

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,017

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,686

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,023

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

539

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,906

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,686

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 154,213 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,451 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 127,908 rials, and the price of $1 is 139,000 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 137,000-140,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 153,000-156,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 7
Finance 10:17
Iran aiming to expand its goods' market, maintain competitiveness
Business 09:28
Iran's Supreme Audit Court forecasts state budget deficit for 2020
Business 09:15
Number of startup products in Iran disclosed
Business 6 January 16:36
Number of industrial facilities commissioned in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province revealed
Business 6 January 15:53
Iran’s iron ore exports increase
Business 6 January 15:47
Latest
Tesla starts work on Model Y program at Shanghai factory
US 12:21
Interpol detains another Azerbaijani migrant in Europe
Politics 12:12
Uzbekistan to stop local production of several car models
Business 12:05
How 2019 ended for commodity prices?
Oil&Gas 11:52
USAID launches Economic Governance Program in Georgia
Business 11:41
Uzbekistan to sell controlling stake of its bank to Japanese Sawada Holdings
Finance 11:36
Georgia to build first McDonald’s bread factory in Caucasus region
Business 11:26
Macroeconomic review of Georgian economy for 2019
Finance 11:25
Forecast: Brent oil price may go even higher
Finance 11:23